Al-Shabab fighters storm African Union base in Somalia, killing many

Al-Shabab militants armed with weapons and explosives stormed an African Union base in Somalia on Tuesday, sparking a fierce battle that left an unknown variety of Burundian peacekeepers useless.

The Somali authorities and the African Union condemned the “terrorist” assault, though they didn’t disclose the loss of life toll.

A high-ranking Burundian army officer informed AFP that about 30 troopers had been killed, 22 wounded, and dozens lacking.

Army officers and witnesses mentioned African Union forces despatched helicopters after the pre-dawn assault on a camp housing Burundian troopers close to the village of Sil Baraf, 160 km northeast of the capital, Mogadishu.

“There was heavy preventing and casualties on each side,” native army commander Muhammad Ali informed AFP by telephone. They launched the assault by detonating a automobile bomb earlier than a heavy alternate of fireplace broke out.

It was the primary such assault on a peacekeeping base because the African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) changed the previous AMISOM peacekeeping power on 1 April.

Al-Shabab, which has waged a lethal insurgency towards Somalia’s fragile central authorities for greater than a decade, claimed duty, saying it had taken management of the camp and claimed to have killed 173 troopers.

It additionally posted a video exhibiting the our bodies of what seemed to be useless troopers mendacity on the bottom, based on the SITE Intelligence Group that displays extremist teams.

The loss of life toll and video can’t be independently verified.

The Somali authorities mentioned it “condemns within the strongest phrases the heinous assault concentrating on ATMIS” and appealed to the worldwide group to do extra to help the Somali forces and the ATMIS system “within the efficient struggle towards terrorism”.

The Chairperson of the African Union Fee, Moussa Faki Mahamat, mentioned on Twitter that he had spoken to Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye to specific his respect for the “sacrifices” of the peacekeepers who misplaced their lives.

I spoke to President GeneralNeva at the moment to specific my respect for the sacrifice made by the ATMIS_Somalia peacekeepers who misplaced their lives within the line of obligation after a terrorist assault in #Somalia at the moment. Wounded comrades.

– Moussa Faki Mohamed (@AUC_MoussaFaki) Might 3, 2022 The assault highlights persistent safety issues within the risky Horn of Africa nation, which can be mired in a deep political disaster as a consequence of delayed elections and is liable to hunger.

The Burundian supply mentioned that about 400 Islamist fighters stormed the bottom after detonating two automobile bombs. The Burundian troopers then withdrew to a close-by hillside the place they continued the struggle, backed by drones and helicopters.

Al-Shabab gunmen stormed the camp within the early morning, and there have been violent explosions and an alternate of machine gun hearth. One of many witnesses, an area resident, Willio Moalem, mentioned that the Burundians had evacuated the camp and entered the village of Sil Baraf earlier than helicopters arrived to supply air help.

One other witness, Ahmed Aden, mentioned: “Helicopters fired rockets and heavy machine weapons and we noticed smoke rising above the camp, however we do not know the precise state of affairs.”

In September 2015, Western army sources reported that no less than 50 African Union troopers had been killed when Al-Shabab fighters overran a army base southwest of Mogadishu.

In October 2011, Al-Shabaab claimed that it had killed greater than 70 Burundian peacekeepers in battle and positioned dozens of useless our bodies in army uniform in certainly one of its strongholds exterior Mogadishu.

On the time, the African Union mentioned it had misplaced about 10 troopers, dismissing the militants’ allegations as a stunt.

Mandate till December 2024 ATMIS forces – made up of troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda – are tasked with serving to Somali forces assume main duty for safety in a rustic mired in battle since 1991.

Underneath a UN decision approving its creation, ATMIS is anticipated to regularly cut back staffing ranges from practically 20,000 troopers, police and civilians to zero by the top of 2024.

Al-Shabab fighters managed Mogadishu till 2011 when African Union forces drove them out.

However they nonetheless maintain land within the countryside and steadily assault civilian, army, and authorities targets in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

Final week, Parliament chosen new presidents for the Home and Senate after finishing a delayed legislative election – a serious step on the highway to a long-awaited presidential vote.

The protracted course of was marred by bloody violence and a bitter energy battle between the president and the prime minister.

Somalia’s worldwide companions have expressed issues that the delay is distracting from its myriad issues together with the warfare towards Al Shabaab and the widespread drought that has left thousands and thousands going through hunger.

(AFP)