Alec Baldwin says he’s not responsible for fatal on-set shooting

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret for the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a film set in New Mexico, but not blame.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who it is, but it’s not me,” Baldwin said in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night, the first time the actor has spoken in depth. on screen on October 21 filming on the set of the western movie “Rust.” “Honestly, if I felt responsible, I could have killed myself.”

Baldwin said it is essential that investigators find out who put the bullet in the gun he fired, which was supposed to be empty, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

“There is only one question to answer, and where did the live round come from?” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said in an interview clip posted the day before that “I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger on them. Never.”

He said it was Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun off camera and at her armpit before it went off.

Baldwin said that, following Hutchins’ direction, he withdrew the hammer.

“I let go of the hammer and ‘hit’ the gun goes off,” he said.

When Stephanopoulos told Baldwin that many say you should never point a gun directly at someone on a set, he replied, “unless the person is the cinematographer who was directing me where to point the gun for the angle of their camera”.

Baldwin said it took 45 minutes to an hour before he began to understand that there was a live bullet in the gun, and he didn’t know for sure until he was interviewed hours later. He thought Hutchins might have been hit by a close-range target or had a heart attack.

“The idea of ​​someone putting a real bullet in the gun wasn’t even a reality.”

She had one of several tearful moments when she described Hutchins, saying she was “someone everyone loved and everyone who worked with her looked up to.”

Baldwin said he was doing the interview to counter public misconceptions about the shooting and to make it clear that he “would do everything possible to undo what happened.”

But Baldwin said, “I want to make sure I don’t give the impression that I’m the victim because we have two victims here.”

Baldwin: ‘I personally didn’t observe any security issues’ on set

Investigators have described “a certain complacency” in the way weapons were handled on the set of “Rust.” They have said it is too early to determine whether charges will be brought, amid separate civil lawsuits related to liability in the fatal shooting.

Baldwin said he met with movie gunsmith Hanna Gutierrez Reed for a weapons training session before filming, and she seemed capable and responsible.

“I figured because she was there and they hired her that she was up to the job,” he said.

Gutiérrez Reed has been the subject of much scrutiny in the case. His lawyer has said that he did not put the bullet in the gun and believes that he was the victim of sabotage. Authorities say they have found no evidence of that.

Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, said there was no indication that team members were unhappy with the security conditions on set, although some resigned over the issue.

“I never heard a word about it, none,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin said complaints about cost cutting on the film have been wrong.

“Everyone who makes movies has a responsibility not to be reckless and careless with the money they are given,” he said.

When asked by Stephanopoulos if cutting costs compromised safety, Baldwin said, “In my opinion, no.”

“Personally, I did not observe any security problems during the time I was there,” he said.

‘I have nothing to hide’

Baldwin said he does not believe he will be criminally charged for the shooting.

“I have spoken to the sheriff’s department several times,” he said. I have nothing to hide “.

He said the incident left him emotionally devastated.

“I have dreams about this constantly,” he said, “I constantly wake up where guns are being fired. These images come to mind and keep me awake at night and I haven’t slept for weeks and I’ve really been physically fighting.”

When asked by Stephanopoulos if his career was over, Baldwin said, “Could be.”

He said his next production still wants it, “but I said to myself, ‘Do I want to work a lot more after this?'”

