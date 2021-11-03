Algiers blames Morocco for bomb attack that killed three Algerian truckers

Algeria said Wednesday that three truckers were killed in a bombing while driving from Mauritania, an attack that Algiers attributed to neighboring Morocco, the official APS news agency said.

The reported strike comes as tensions between Algeria and Morocco rise, particularly in the disputed desert region of Western Sahara.

“Three Algerians were killed … in a barbarous attack on their trucks,” the Algerian presidency said in a statement, cited by APS.

He reported that they had been traveling between the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, and the Algerian city of Ouargla.

“Several factors indicate that the Moroccan occupation forces in Western Sahara carried out this cowardly assassination with a sophisticated weapon,” the statement added.

Western Sahara is 80 percent controlled by Morocco, which views the former Spanish colony as an integral part of its own territory.

But its regional archrival Algeria has long hosted and supported the Polisario Front, which seeks full independence there.

The reported killings took place on Monday, but few details had been released and there was no immediate comment from Rabat or Algiers.

The Algerian communiqué did not specify the exact place where the bombing took place.

But Akram Kharief, editor of the Algerian website Mena Defense, said that “Algerian truck drivers were killed in Bir Lahlou”, on a highway that runs through the part of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front.

In November, the Polisario declared a three-decade ceasefire “null and void” after Moroccan forces broke a roadblock to Mauritania that, according to the independence movement, was built in violation of a 1991 truce.

In August, Algeria broke diplomatic relations with Morocco, citing “hostile actions”, accusations that Rabat dismissed.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council called for the resumption of peace talks, in a resolution that Algeria called “fundamentally unbalanced.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the situation in Western Sahara had “significantly deteriorated” over the past year.

Former US President Donald Trump broke with long-standing diplomatic norms last year to recognize Morocco’s claim to the territory as part of a quid pro quo for normalizing Rabat’s ties with Israel.

The administration of his successor Joe Biden has yet to confirm or overturn the decision.

(AFP)