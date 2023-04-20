All-Italian Champions League Semifinal: Inter and AC Milan to Clash.

The Milan clubs are preparing to face each other once again in the Champions League semifinals, 10 years after their last encounter in the final four of Europe’s premier club competition. Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the other semifinal.

On Wednesday, Inter Milan drew 3-3 against Benfica to secure a 5-3 aggregate victory over the Portuguese team.

The day before, AC Milan won against Napoli in their quarterfinal. Inter’s Nicolò Barella scored the opener, followed by a goal from Fredrik Aursnes for Benfica shortly before halftime.

Lautaro Martínez and substitute Joaquín Correa then netted in the second half to help Inter reach their first semifinal since 2010, when they won the treble of the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup.

However, António Silva and Petar Musa managed to score late goals for Benfica, with Inter relinquishing a two-goal lead.

“We’ve come a long way, from a very, very difficult group. With regards to the goals, their forward did well on the second goal and on the third goal we heard a whistle and so several players stopped,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

Inter Milan’s semifinal against city rivals AC Milan will be a repeat of the 2003 semifinals, where AC Milan won on away goals and eventually beat Juventus in the final.

In the other semifinal, Real Madrid will face Manchester City, who advanced by drawing 1-1 at Bayern Munich on Wednesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Inter and Benfica both came into the match on a poor run of form. Inter had only won one of their past eight matches in all competitions, while Benfica had lost three straight matches for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

However, Inter took the lead with their first chance as Barella scored in the 14th minute.