All over Africa | Africa calls for climate justice at COP26

At COP26, the richest countries are told to stick their heads out of the sand and deliver on the promises of climate change. Africa is paying dearly for the environmentally destructive policies of developed nations. In addition, Covid-19 has kept the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo closed for a year and a half. The impact on trade has left communities in trouble. And more than a century after they were looted by French colonizers, dozens of artifacts finally made their way home to Benin.