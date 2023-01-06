‘All that may be anticipated right here is demise’: Ukrainian volunteers put together for Russian offensive from Belarus

Russia has beefed up its forces in Belarus and launched footage of navy workouts alongside the border with Ukraine, elevating fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defenses from the north. The France 24 crew on the bottom met Ukrainian volunteers within the Zhitomir area getting ready to face one other Russian offensive.

Russia has been build up its forces in Belarus since final October, altering models that had been overwhelmed again by the Ukrainian counter-offensive within the east and south. The buildup has heightened fears that Moscow plans to make use of Belarus as a staging floor for a brand new offensive — because it did initially of the battle in February 2022.

This time, nonetheless, the Ukrainian Territorial Protection Authority stated they had been able to counter any assault.

“If the Russians come our means, they may attempt to divert our foremost pressure in one other path,” stated Sergeant Leshy, a navy teacher who trains Ukrainian volunteers close to the border with Belarus. “However all they will anticipate right here is demise.”

