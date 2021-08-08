Allyson Felix leaves Olympic track as most decorated American runner

Allyson Felix knows the road to Olympic medals better than any runner.

She made her record-breaking 11th trip there on Saturday, after starring as the headliner in a 4×400 relay win with a who’s who of American running.

With the gold medal dangling from her neck and “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing in the nearly empty stadium, “I took a moment to close my eyes and take it one last time,” Felix said.

After the final race of the final Games of the 35-year-old sprinter’s career, Felix exits the podium winning the most medals of any track athlete in US history. It’s a list. She passed Carl Lewis and now she follows only one person in the Olympic record book – Paavo Nurmi – the Finnish distance runner who won 12 between 1920 and 1928.

Felix, who took bronze the day before in the 400 meters to become the most decorated woman on the Olympic track, has no plans to continue. In her eyes, as a sprinter, she has nothing more to prove.

“I feel peaceful,” she said. “I went out, had every confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time, and it was special.”

She still plans to be an active voice for women, and especially for mothers who too often hear what she heard when she became pregnant with her now 2-year-old daughter Cammy: that once women have babies, their best athletic days are behind them.

But if she was concerned about the future of her sport on the track, the 3-minute, 16.85-second run she was part of in her last Olympic race – good for a 3.68-second romp over Poland – brought which is sure to relax.

It was a 19-year-old, Athing Mu, who walked the anchor leg to secure Felix’s medal – the seventh gold in her collection of 11.

Sydney McLaughlin, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, celebrated her 22nd birthday by running the opening lap. She handed it to Felix, who handed it to another hurdler, Dalilah Muhammad, who is 31.

They had two things in common:

All won medals in their individual races over the nine days in Tokyo.

There is also no specialist of 400 meters.

McLaughlin and Muhammad are friendly rivals in the hurdles, where they went gold-silver. Mu won gold in the 800. Felix has always considered himself more of a 200 runner. Three of her 11 medals have come that distance. Six of the medals came in in relay races. They have all been gold.

“I was just honored,” Muhammad said of her reaction when presented with Saturday’s eclectic lineup. “Of course she deserved it, but she so deserved it. I’ve just been inspired by her my entire career.”

Felix wasn’t the only inspiring woman on the track on the closing night.

Sifan Hassan completed the hitherto untried triple – 1,500, 5,000, 10,000 – by winning a gold medal in the longest race.

She said she had lost all feeling in her neck and arms by the end. Well after crossing the finish line, she sat under the grandstand and spat into a cup. She walked away with gold in the 5 and 10K, a bronze in the 1,500, and hopefully an ice bath in her very near future.

“I wanted to celebrate,” she said, “but when I was done, I just fell down.”

Also in party mode was the US men’s relay team. The combination of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and hurdler Rai Benjamin won America’s first and only gold medal for the men’s track runners. The US closed the stadium action with seven gold medals and 26 overall medals.

There were other firsts.

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever gold medal on the Olympic track with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters.

And Mariya Lasitskene of Russia took the first gold of the Olympic track competition for that team, which was only allowed to bring 10 athletes to the track due to sanctions related to the country’s long-running doping scandal.

“It has broken a lot of careers,” Lasitskene said. “Part of me too.”

Felix’s career was nearly derailed by a difficult pregnancy that led to an emergency C-section at 32 weeks, which threatened the lives of both her and her baby.

Around that time, she was faced with a pay cut from Nike — an insult she felt was too much to ignore.

At that point, Felix, who made her Olympic debut in 2004 as a shy, smiling teenager, became something very different: an outspoken advocate who was no longer just happy to shut up and run.

However, running was what gave her the platform, and so it was fitting that the last platform she stepped on before exiting the Olympic podium was the top step in the medal stand.

“I feel like I have no regrets,” she said. “I feel like I’ve given everything to this sport and there’s nothing left on this Olympic podium that I have to do now.”

Her last baton was also passing the torch, she said, nodding to the three women next to her, “and now they’re taking this into the future and it’s in very good hands.”

