Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he’ll give away most of his fortune

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has stated he’ll give away the vast majority of his fortune throughout his lifetime, turning into the most recent billionaire to pledge to donate a big portion of his huge fortune.

Bezos, whose “real-time” valuation is estimated by Forbes to be $124.1 billion, made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that was launched Monday.

The billionaire didn’t specify how — or to whom — he would donate the cash, however stated the couple is constructing “capability” to take action.

“The exhausting half is determining the best way to do it in an environment friendly means,” Bezos stated throughout the interview. “It is not straightforward. Constructing Amazon hasn’t been straightforward.”

It took plenty of exhausting work and really good colleagues. And I discover — and Lauren’s discovery — that philanthropy may be very comparable. It is not straightforward. It is actually exhausting.”

Bezos has been criticized prior to now for not signing the Giving Pledge, the marketing campaign launched by Invoice Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett to encourage billionaires to provide away most of their wealth by philanthropy.

His ex-wife Mackenzie Scott signed the pledge in 2019 and has since emerged as a formidable pressure on the earth of philanthropy, inundating charities throughout the nation with surprising — and infrequently secret — contributions.

Prior to now three years, it has given greater than $12 billion to black schools and universities, ladies’s rights teams and different nonprofit organizations.

Bezos, who separated from Scott in 2019, stepped down as CEO of Amazon final yr to commit extra time to philanthropy and different ventures.

Amongst different donations, he has pledged $10 billion to fight local weather change as a part of the Bezos Earth Fund initiative. Final yr, he donated $510.7 million to charity, in line with The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

Bezos and Sanchez introduced Saturday that they are going to make a $100 million no strings hooked up grant to singer Dolly Parton, who has been lauded for her philanthropic work that helped create Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos made an analogous grant to chef Jose Andres and CNN commentator Van Jones final yr.

(AP)