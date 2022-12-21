America says it has seized sufficient fentanyl to kill each American

US legislation enforcement has seized greater than sufficient fentanyl to kill all People in 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration stated Tuesday, underscoring the deep risk of lethal man-made opioids.

The DEA stated it seized 50.6 million counterfeit fentanyl-coated prescription drugs and 10,000 kilos of fentanyl powder through the 12 months, calling them the equal of “greater than 379 million probably deadly doses.”

The DEA stated fentanyl, which solely triggered overdose deaths a decade in the past, is now “probably the most severe drug risk going through this nation.”

“It’s a extremely addictive man-made opioid that’s 50 occasions stronger than heroin. Simply 2 milligrams of fentanyl, the small quantity that may match on the tip of a pencil, is a deadly dose,” she stated.

It was the main reason for greater than 107,000 overdose deaths throughout the US from July 2021 to June 2022, in keeping with official information.

Due to its low worth and comparatively straightforward manufacturing, fentanyl has changed prescription opioids and heroin within the unlawful drug market.

The Drug Enforcement Administration stated the primary sources of fentanyl in the US are Mexican drug cartels Sinaloa and Jalisco.

Fentanyl is manufactured in Mexico with chemical substances “largely sourced from China,” in keeping with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Some are extensively distributed, they stated, within the type of faux medicines resembling Percocet, OxyContin and Xanax.

It stated about 60 p.c of the counterfeit fentanyl medicine examined by the DEA contained deadly doses of fentanyl.

(AFP)