American defender Neiman sues chess champion Carlsen over dishonest allegations

American grandmaster Hans Niemann, within the newest transfer in a scandal that has rocked the chess world, filed a lawsuit Thursday in opposition to Magnus Carlsen after the Norwegian world champion accused him of dishonest.

Within the lawsuit filed in federal court docket in Missouri, Neiman is looking for $100 million in damages from Carlsen, his Play Magnus Group, Danny Rench of Chess.com, the world’s main on-line chess platform, and American pioneer Hikaru Nakamura.

Neiman accused the defendants of slander, defamation and collusion to destroy his status and livelihood.

Carlsen publicly accused Neiman of dishonest, and chess.com claimed in a report earlier this month that the 19-year-old American “could have cheated greater than 100 instances” in on-line video games.

In his criticism, Neiman mentioned the 31-year-old Carlsen, five-time world champion, Rench and Nakamura had triggered “devastating harm” to his status and profession by “blatantly slandering him”.

She accuses them of “unlawfully complicit in placing him on a blacklist of the career to which he has devoted his life.”

“Since he was 16, Neiman’s solely technique of supporting himself has been the cash he made educating chess and taking part in chess tournaments,” the lawsuit mentioned.

After Neiman “correctly defeated” Carlsen on the Sinquefield Cup in Missouri on September 4, the Norwegian responded “viciously and maliciously in opposition to Neiman by falsely accusing him, with none proof, of dishonest in a technique or one other throughout private play,” the assertion mentioned.

The lawsuit mentioned Chess.com “has blocked Niemann’s entry to his web site and all of his future occasions, to lend credence to Carlsen’s baseless and libelous accusations of fraud.”

Florida-based Nakamura, an influential Chess.com broadcast companion, is accused of posting “hours of video content material that amplifies and makes an attempt to bolster Carlsen’s false fraud allegations.”

“Able to play bare” Chess.com banned Neiman on September 5, shortly after the primary accusations have been made.

Neiman’s lawsuit indicated that Chess.com’s transfer was made underneath stress from Carlsen, whose Play Magnus subsidiary is presently being bought for $83 million by Chess.com.

“Carlsen, having cemented his place because the ‘King of Chess,’ believes that in terms of chess, he can do no matter he desires and get away with it,” the criticism reads.

Two weeks after dropping the Sinquefield Cup, Niemann and Carlsen met once more within the sixth spherical of the web Julius Baer Era Cup.

Carlsen stop after taking just one step and issuing a press release saying he wouldn’t “play in opposition to individuals who have cheated repeatedly previously”.

On September 29, the Worldwide Chess Federation introduced the opening of an investigation into the accusations of dishonest.

Neiman has admitted dishonest previously on Chess.com, when he was between the ages of 12 and 16, however has denied the current accusations, claiming he was “keen to play bare,” if mandatory.

(AFP)