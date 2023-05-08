American investor takes over leadership of Lyon football club from iconic president Aulas.

Lyon’s Jean-Michel Aulas, the iconic president, is stepping down after almost 36 years as the head of the French football club. In December last year, American investor John Textor became the main shareholder, and now he will take over the duties of Aulas. Under Aulas’ leadership, Lyon won seven league titles and established its women’s team as a major force in Europe. Aulas, who was initially set to stay at his position for another three years, will now serve as an honorary chairman, while Textor will take over as chief executive officer of OL Group. Textor’s Eagle Football acquired a 77.49% stake in Lyon last year and committed to a capital increase of €86 million ($90 million). Aulas took over the club in 1987 when it was in debt and played in the second tier of French football. By making smart player signings and nurturing one of Europe’s most renowned youth academies, he turned Lyon into a financially successful entity that owns its 59,000-seat stadium. From 2001-08, Lyon was the powerhouse of French soccer, winning titles and producing players like Karim Benzema. The club reached the Champions League semifinals twice but Lyon’s women’s team became the dominant force in Europe, winning a record eight Champions League titles. Lyon thanked Aulas for his commitment and unreserved dedication to Olympique Lyonnais for more than three decades, during which both the men’s and women’s teams won more than 50 titles. Aulas will receive an exit compensation of €10 million ($11 million).