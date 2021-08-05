American star player Grant Holloway suffers shocking loss in Olympic hurdles race

The US suffered deep disappointment on the track on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics as Australian teenager Keegan Palmer flew to a stunning gold skateboarding medal.

The US men’s basketball team defeated Australia 97-78 thanks to Kevin Durant’s 23 points to reach a fourth straight final against France, which stunned the Americans in their opening game.

Spain struck double gold in sports that made their Olympic debut. Sandra Sanchez Jaime won the inaugural karate title at the spiritual house of martial arts, the Nippon Budokan, while Alberto Gines Lopez took the first sport climbing award.

The USA’s bad day on the track started with a stunning flop in the men’s 4x100m relay, and ended in the defeat of red-hot favorite Grant Holloway to 31-year-old Hansle Parchment in the 110m hurdles.

“I don’t think many people expected me to win,” said Parchment.

Things didn’t improve in the evening session, as no American runner came between the men’s 400m medals in a race won by Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas.

Colombian Anthony Jose Zambrano took silver in 44.08sec and nine years after winning in London, the Grenada’s Kirani James took bronze in 44.19sec.

The defending champion of the USA in the 1500 meters, Matthew Centrowitz, finished outside the qualifiers for Saturday’s final.

Some American pride was restored by shot putter Ryan Crouser, who threw an Olympic record at 23.30 meters to retain his title, and pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, who cleared 4.90 meters to win a low-key women’s pole vault competition. to win.

That gold helped the US narrow China’s lead at the top of the Games’ overall medals to five golds.

‘Total shame’

Perhaps the biggest shock to Team USA was the men’s relay team, the world champions and the pre-game favorites, who finished a heady sixth in their heat to miss the final.

Sprint legend Carl Lewis called it a “total embarrassment” as Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie became the first American quartet to fail to make it to the final of a completed preliminary round.

“We just didn’t get the job done today,” Kerley said. “No excuses.”

Portuguese triple jumper Pedro Pichardo jumped 17.98m – the seventh longest in history – to win gold and veteran decathlete Damian Warner of Canada produced two days of consistent excellence to win gold.

In the heptathlon, Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam successfully defended her title, aided by the withdrawal from British World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson on day one due to injury.

At the Ariake Urban Sports Park, 18-year-old Palmer closed out the Olympic Games’ inaugural skateboarding program with a glittering gold medal in the men’s park event.

With a kickflip 540 saved for the occasion, the Australian scored a whopping 94.04 points in his first run before improving his score to 95.83, well ahead of silver medalist Pedro Barros and the American’s 86.14 Cory Juneau, who claimed bronze with 84.13.

US beat Boomers

In basketball, Durant scored 23 points and Devin Booker added 20 as the US stormed back to defeat Australia after trailing three points at halftime.

The defending champions will face France, who secured their place in the final with a nail-biting 90-89 win against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia.

American Nelly Korda took control of women’s golf when she fired a nine-under 62 in the second round – after coming close to carding just the second 59 in women’s professional golf.

Korda, who needed a birdie on the last hole for a magical 59, took a double bogey, but she still has a four-shot cushion halfway through at the Kasumigaseki Country Club par-71.

Quan Hongchan, 14 and the youngest member of the Chinese team, achieved three maximum scores to win the women’s 10m platform and take China’s sixth gold medal in seven diving events to date.

And India, a one-time hockey superpower, celebrated their first medal in the sport in 41 years as their men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 to take bronze.

The men’s 20-kilometer walk was moved to Sapporo in an effort to avoid Tokyo’s stiff summer heat, but it was 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) during the afternoon race. Italy’s Massimo Santo overcame the conditions to win.

In what is expected to be her last Olympics, 36-year-old Megan Rapinoe scored two goals and a bronze medal as the United States defeated Australia 4-3 in the women’s soccer playoff.

