American surgeons successfully implanted genetically modified pig heart in humans

American surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a 57-year-old man, a medical first step that could one day help solve the chronic shortage of organ donations.

The “historic” procedure took place on Friday, the University of Maryland Medical School said in a statement on Monday. Although the patient’s prognosis is far from certain, it represents an important milestone for animal-human transplantation.

The patient, David Bennett, had been considered unfit for human transplantation – a decision often made when the recipient has very poor underlying health.

He is now recovering and is being closely monitored to determine how the new organ is working.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” the Maryland resident said one day before surgery.

Bennett, who has spent the last few months in bed on a heart-lung bypass machine, added: “I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover.”

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency permission for the operation on New Year’s Eve, as a last resort for a patient who was unfit for conventional transplantation.

“This was a breakthrough operation and takes us one step closer to resolving the organ deficiency crisis,” said Bartley Griffith, who surgically transplanted the pig’s heart.

“We are moving forward cautiously, but we are also optimistic that this first operation in the world will provide an important new option for patients in the future.”

Muhammad Mohiuddin, who co-founded the university’s heart xenograft program, added that the operation was the culmination of years or research involving pig-to-baby transplants, with survival times exceeding nine months.

“The successful procedure provided valuable information to help the medical community improve this potentially life-saving method in future patients,” he said.

10 unique genre edits

Bennett’s donor pig belonged to a herd that had undergone genetic editing procedures.

Three genes that would have led to human organ rejection were “knocked out,” as well as one gene that would have led to excessive growth of pig heart tissue.

Six human genes responsible for human acceptance were inserted into the genome, for a total of 10 unique gene edits.

The editing was done by Virginia-based biotechnology company Revivicor, which also delivered the pig used in a groundbreaking kidney transplant on a brain-dead patient in New York in October.

But while that operation was only a proof-of-concept experiment, and the kidney was connected outside the patient’s body, the new operation is intended to save a person’s life.

The donated organ was stored in an organ preservation machine before the operation, and the team also used an experimental new drug manufactured by Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals together with conventional anti-rejection drugs to suppress the immune system.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before receiving one, according to official figures.

To meet the demand, doctors have long been interested in so-called xenotransplantation, or organ donation between species, with experiments dating back to the 17th century.

Early research focused on harvesting organs from primates – for example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn known as “Baby Fae” in 1984, but she survived only 20 days.

Today, pig heart valves are widely used in humans, and pig skin is inoculated on burns.

Pigs are ideal donors because of their size, their rapid growth and large litters, and the fact that they are already bred as a food source.

(AFP)