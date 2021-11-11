American teenager charged with murder in protest against racism claims he defended himself during trial

Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot three people during protests against police last year, broke down in tears Wednesday while testifying at his murder trial.

Rittenhouse insisted that he shot three men, two of them fatally, in self-defense when protesters started small fires and damaged businesses in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020.

But he fought in front of a jury to explain why he brought an AR-15-style assault rifle to the protests, as a prosecutor sought to break down his self-defense case.

“I did nothing wrong; I defended myself,” Rittenhouse testified.

“I did not intend to kill them. I intended to stop the people who attacked me,” he told the court.

I felt threatened

When questioned by his own attorney Mark Richards, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, confidently described that his presence at the protests helped protect an auto business, put out fires and provide first aid to anyone who He was wounded.

But when asked by Richards to describe the run-up to Joseph Rosenbaum’s first shooting, in his first open sign of excitement at the 10-day trial, Rittenhouse faltered and burst into tears, forcing the court into a short break.

He insisted that Rosenbaum threatened to kill him.

And then several minutes later, when he shot two other men who had tried to stop him from fleeing, one of them holding a gun while lying on the ground, Rittenhouse also argued that he was protecting himself.

In order to undermine that argument, Kenosha County Prosecutor Thomas Binger tried to show that Rittenhouse lacked justification for shooting the three men and had any intention of using his gun when bringing it to the protests.

“Joseph Rosenbaum never touched you in any way during that incident,” Binger told him.

Rittenhouse said he believed Rosenbaum wanted to take the weapon and use it against him.

“You understand how dangerous it is to point a gun at someone, don’t you?” Binger asked him.

“I never wanted to shoot Mr. Rosenbaum,” Rittenhouse said. “I didn’t want to have to shoot him … I took aim at him because he kept running after me.”

When Binger asked why he was bringing the gun if he only intended to provide first aid at the protests, Rittenhouse replied, “I brought the gun for my protection. But … I didn’t think I would have to use the gun.”

Motion for nullity

Rittenhouse’s testimony came towards the end of the trial in which videos and witnesses, including some called by the prosecution, appeared to back up his self-defense claim.

The case has garnered national attention because it grew out of the Black Lives Matter demonstrations nationwide last year.

Protests and riots in Kenosha erupted when a white police officer shot a black man, Jacob Blake, multiple times in his car during an arrest, paralyzing him.

In right-wing and pro-gun circles, including former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Rittenhouse is painted as a hero figure.

Rittenhouse is charged with five felonies, including first-degree murder and attempted murder, as well as one misdemeanor – illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

During his arguments, Richards asked for the trial to be vacated after Binger raised issues that Judge Bruce Schroeder said were prohibited and that he claimed violated Rittenhouse’s constitutional rights.

Schroeder furiously criticized Binger, issuing several warnings, and said he would consider the motion to vacate the trial, which was requested “with prejudice,” meaning the case could not be retried.

(AFP)