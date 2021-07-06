Amid champagne dispute, Russian winemaker doubts new law will boost local sales

While controversy is brewing over a new Russian law that requires bottles of French champagne and other foreign fizz to bear a reference to “sparkling wine” on the bottle, Russian winemaker Abrau-Durso said on Tuesday the law would do little to curb the sale of wine. to stimulate Russian wines. shampanskoye”.

Champagne makers are used to the prestigious name being usurped by rival producers here and there, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the bar by signing a law reserving the designation for Russian sparkling wine, prompting calls for a effervescent blockage.

Pavel Titov, the president of Abrau-Durso and co-owner with his father, told Reuters he did not believe the new law would change the level of competition in the Russian market.

“We are in completely different price segments – imported French champagne is many times more expensive,” he said.

Shares in Abrau-Durso, which last year renamed the “Russkoye shampanskoye” brand to “Russkoye igristoe,” or Russian sparkling, rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday, and at one point nearly 9 percent more since the start of the week.

Abrau-Durso exports its wines to 24 countries, but not France, Titov said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on Tuesday that France would respond to the Russian measure in the coming days and that if it were found to violate World Trade Organization rules, Paris would seek redress.

French champagne producers vehemently protect the AOC — or Appellation of Controlled Origin — from the AOC, which should give them exclusive use of the word in countries that adhere to the Lisbon Agreement on Distinctive Geographical Indications.

But Russia is not a signatory and Putin signed a law last week that would ban the use of “Shampanskoye” – the Russian translation of champagne – on imported bottles.

French producers can still use the word in French, but will also have to write “sparkling wine” in Cyrillic on the backs of bottles – a heresy for brands who say nothing on earth can match their signature bubbles.

Outrage in France

“To deny the Champenois the right to use the name ‘champagne’ in Cyrillic is outrageous: it is our common heritage and the apple of our eye,” said Maxime Toubart and Jean-Marie Barillère, co-chairs of the French Champagne Committee, in a statement. statement.

The commission, which groups grape growers and producers in France’s Champagne region, also called on diplomats to push for a change to the “unacceptable law”, urging their members to halt all shipments to Russia until further notice. put.

French Agriculture Minister Julien Denormandie said on Tuesday that “champagne” is a name that should only be used for sparkling wines from the region of the same name in France.

“You can imagine the reaction of the French authorities,” Denormandie told Sud Radio. “The word champagne comes from that beautiful region of France where champagne is produced.”

While Russia may not be the world’s largest champagne market — it ranks 15th in terms of the number of champagne bottles it imports — it’s an important one because Russians tend to buy expensive bottles.

Titov told French media on Saturday that he hoped the issue, which prompted some in the French champagne industry to urge producers to stop shipments to Russia, would be resolved in favor of global norms and standards.

Moët Hennessy, owned by the luxury conglomerate LVMH, said Sunday it would comply with the law and resume exports of its brands, including Dom Perignon, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, “as soon as possible”.

Cigarettes, perfume and sorbet

The Champagne Committee said the new law “challenges more than 20 years of bilateral talks between the European Union and Russia on the protection of AOCs”.

It denounced Russia for failing to notify producers of the change in advance, saying it is “determined to continue discussions with the Russian authorities to obtain the exclusive right to the champagne name”.

Launched in 1937 under Joseph Stalin, the brand “Sovetskoye Shampanskoye” aimed to make the elite bourgeois drink acceptable to the proletariat.

Similarly, several Soviet republics created their own brandy, or “konyak”.

Such drinks were mass-produced and sold at affordable prices, but they were recognized as pale imitations of the genuine French products.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the ‘shampanskoye’ label persisted, causing problems for Russia, especially after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2012.

Today it remains synonymous with a festive yet inexpensive drink.

According to the Association of Russian Sparkling Wine Makers, the total production can reach 220 million bottles per year, the majority of which use a very different production method than in France.

As the term AOC suggests, the right to label a product is limited to products made in the region. Champagne makers must also follow strict production methods.

It’s a name champagne makers have been trying to protect since 1843.

And the battle wasn’t just about using the name on sparkling wine.

They’ve tried to prevent a whole host of unrelated products from trying to capitalize on champagne’s reputation, from cigarettes to a perfume by Yves Saint Laurent.

They recently won a case against German supermarket chain Aldi over a champagne-flavored sorbet, not because it violated the AOC, but because it was considered untrue because the dessert didn’t taste like champagne.

It is a battle that many in France will continue to fight “without fail”, Commerce Minister Franck Riester said on Twitter.

“We are closely monitoring the implications of this new Russian wine law together.”

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)