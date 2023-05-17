Amid impeachment trial, Ecuador’s President dissolves Congress.

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso, who is currently facing impeachment proceedings in congress for alleged corruption, has issued a decree dissolving the legislature. The unpopular conservative president’s office released the decree abruptly stating that Lasso is dissolving the opposition-led National Assembly “due to a grave political crisis and national commotion.”

By dissolving the congress, Lasso has requested that the National Electoral Council (CNE) call new elections.

This is the first time in Ecuador’s history that a president has dissolved the legislature. As per law, the CNE must convene new presidential and legislative elections to finish out the current term within seven days of the publication of the decree. Until a new National Assembly is sworn in, Lasso can rule by decree, with checks by the constitutional court.

Lasso’s impeachment trial opened in congress on Tuesday, amid a spike in violence related to drug trafficking in the South American country and widespread anger over the rising cost of living. Lasso is highly unpopular.

The left-wing opposition has accused Lasso of knowing about alleged corruption in state-owned companies, in which his brother-in-law Danilo Carrera and a businessman accused of drug trafficking have been implicated.

In a statement given on state television Wednesday, Lasso defended his decision to dissolve the National Assembly, stating that his “democratic decision” not only conforms to the constitution, but also gives the Ecuadorian people the possibility to decide through new elections.

Ecuador’s congress attempted to impeach Lasso in June, during violent protests against the rising cost of living, but failed by 12 votes. A similar political drama played out in neighboring Peru last year when then-president Pedro Castillo, also facing corruption allegations, tried to dissolve congress in December to rule by decree, resulting in his arrest and imprisonment on charges of rebellion.

(AFP)