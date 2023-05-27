Amid ongoing conflict, Sudanese army encourages former soldiers to rejoin.

The Sudanese army has called for retired soldiers and reservists to rejoin the military as they struggle against a paramilitary group, while also requesting the United Nations replace its current envoy to the country. The move to have former soldiers present themselves at military bases appears to be aimed at boosting the army’s numbers in its fight against the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, which could prolong the conflict despite truces. Meanwhile, the request to the UN is believed to be tied to the political transition to civilian rule promoted by the current envoy, an idea that not all members of the army support. The ongoing conflict has caused widespread displacement and damage to critical infrastructure.