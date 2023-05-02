Amid UN agencies’ warning of a humanitarian ‘catastrophe’, Sudan witnesses intense fighting.

Fierce fighting between rival generals continues in Sudan despite the latest truce, with warnings of a potential humanitarian crisis and massive refugee exodus. Tensions between regular army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, have resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries. The situation has also triggered the exodus of many Sudanese people to the neighbouring countries. The top UN aid official in Sudan has warned that the situation is becoming “a full-blown catastrophe”. Foreign governments have started to evacuate their citizens, and the UN is looking for ways to provide relief to the millions of civilians trapped inside Sudan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the fighting is pushing Sudan’s health sector towards “disaster” with only 16% of health facilities in Khartoum still functioning. The WHO has delivered six containers of medical equipment to Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast and distributed scarce fuel to hospitals relying on generators for power. Lawlessness has engulfed the West Darfur state capital, leaving the health system collapsed. The Janjaweed militia, accused of atrocities in Darfur, later evolved into the RSF, which was formally created in 2013.