An area man confesses to killing a schoolgirl in southwestern France

A 31-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and killing a schoolgirl in France, only a month after the killing of a woman in Paris brought on an outrage.

The most recent sufferer, a 14-year-old named Vanessa, was kidnapped in French media on her manner residence from college within the city of Tonnes final Friday within the rural Lot-et-Garonne area.

An area Frenchman who spent the day smoking cannabis in his automobile confessed to raping and strangling her earlier than dumping her physique in an deserted constructing, native prosecutors stated in a press release Sunday.

Whereas in custody, he didn’t plan the crime and didn’t know the sufferer, the assertion stated, including that his “actions have been sexually motivated”.

“This man is overwhelmed by the seriousness of his actions. In the interim, he’ll stay in his cell and meet with specialists who’re one of the best to clarify what appears utterly inexplicable,” his lawyer, Alexander Martin, advised the BFM information channel. .

The killer, named Romain Chevrill, lived along with his confederate and had a one-month-old daughter.

He had beforehand been convicted of kid sexual abuse when he was 15 years previous.

Murders of faculty youngsters are extraordinarily uncommon in France, and the killing of a 12-year-old woman in Paris in October brought on shock and outrage.

The sufferer was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered after college in against the law President Emmanuel Macron known as “evil”.

The case sparked a violent political dispute as a result of the alleged killer was a mentally disturbed Algerian girl in France illegally and topic to an expulsion order.

(AFP)