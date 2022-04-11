An early depend exhibits that Mexican President Lopez Obrador wins a vote by dragging down the voter

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received simply on Sunday in a divisive referendum he has promoted on whether or not to step down or full his time period – a vote marked by low turnout.

With an approval ranking approaching 60 p.c, Lopez Obrador’s presidency didn’t look like in critical hazard, and the populist leftist himself was one of many greatest followers within the vote.

The 68-year-old president, who was elected in 2018 for a six-year time period, received greater than 90% of the vote to stay in workplace till 2024, in line with an official preliminary depend.

However the turnout price was estimated at not more than 18 p.c, properly beneath the 40 p.c degree required for the survey to be legally binding.

Because of this even when Lopez Obrador loses, he won’t must step down.

López Obrador dominated out utilizing the consequence to pursue a constitutional reform that will permit him to hunt one other time period, and a few critics accused him of plotting to take action.

In a video message, he mentioned, “I’ll proceed to serve till the final day of my time period. I cannot go that up as a result of I’m a Democrat and don’t help re-election.” .

Supporters of the referendum – the primary of its variety in Mexico – mentioned it was a technique to improve democratic accountability, and provides voters the chance to question the president as a result of a lack of confidence.

“Now we’ve got an opportunity to alter what’s not proper. There have been presidents who, after being elected by the individuals, ended up serving different pursuits,” Benigno Gasca, a 57-year-old mathematician and musician, informed AFP.

‘A futile train’ However critics noticed the referendum as costly propaganda and an pointless distraction from the numerous challenges dealing with the nation, together with drug-related violence, poverty and the rising price of residing.

“It is a ineffective train – cash is thrown away,” mentioned Laura Gonzalez, a 62-year-old retired trainer.

Mario Delgado, chief of the ruling Morena social gathering, mentioned voters acknowledged Lopez Obrador’s dedication “to these most in want of the big ethical authority with which he governs.”

“Solely an unshakeable Democrat like him can submit himself to a strategy of no-confidence,” he added.

However Marco Cortes, of the conservative opposition PAN social gathering, mentioned the vote was marked by “illegality, lies, manipulation and diversion of public sources.”

Alejandro Moreno of the Constitutional Revolutionary Get together, which dominated Mexico for seven a long time till 2000, tweeted that Morena had turned the referendum into “sarcasm” with a purpose to “fulfill her vainness and proceed to deceive Mexicans.”

About 93 million voters had been eligible to take part within the midterm referendum, which was included into Mexico’s structure in 2019 on the initiative of López Obrador.

A lot of the signatures collected with a purpose to conduct the vote got here from his supporters.

Consultants predicted that the win might enhance Lopez Obrador’s coverage agenda, comparable to his controversial power reforms.

The president can also be keeping track of the 2024 election and the long run prospects for his social gathering and potential successors, together with Mexico Metropolis Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

“All of us knew that the president wouldn’t be impeached and that his opponents wouldn’t vote,” mentioned political analyst Hernan Gomez Brewera.

He informed AFP that regardless of the excessive price of abstention, the referendum confirmed that Lopez Obrador and his followers had the “political energy” to mobilize help.

“The actual check shall be in 2024 when he leaves, as a result of nobody appears to have the ability to take up his management place,” Brewera added.

Lopez Obrador loved a 58 p.c approval ranking in March, though that was properly beneath the height of 81 p.c in February 2019, in line with an Oracolos ballot.

Carmen Sobrino, a 64-year-old housewife, mentioned she responded to the decision to vote as a result of she was happy with Lopez Obrador.

“I hope it continues,” she mentioned after casting her vote within the capital.

Earlier than the vote, the president accused the Nationwide Elections Institute of sabotaging the train by colluding together with his political opponents by not doing sufficient to put it up for sale.

