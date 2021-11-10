‘An emotional moment’ as Benin welcomes France’s looted treasures

Benin received about 30 royal treasures looted from the West African state on Wednesday during France’s colonial rule more than 130 years ago.

Benin’s President Patrice Talon and the country’s culture minister traveled to Paris on Tuesday to bring home the 26 artifacts, part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s attempt to restore African heritage.

The plane carrying the royal treasures landed on Wednesday afternoon at the airport in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, where hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute, dance and celebrate.

“I came to convince myself that these artifacts really did return to the country. I am moved to tears, ”said Ousmane Agbegbindin on the road between the airport and the presidency, where the works will be transported by truck.

“We cannot see the objects, but just knowing that the thrones of our ancestors, their shoes, racks and other objects are in these trucks has an effect on me that I cannot describe,” he added.

Martine Vignon Agoli-Agbo, a resident of northern Benin, traveled with her two daughters more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) to witness the moment.

“We have been in Cotonou for 24 hours, just to experience the arrival of these treasures. It is very moving, ”he told AFP.

“I did not want to be told about this moment. And if my children are with me, it is so that one day they can tell their own children, “he added.

Reporting from Cotonou, Clovis Casali of Jowharsaid that “hundreds, if not thousands” of people had gathered on the streets of the city to commemorate the historic restitution.

He described “an emotional moment” when the artifacts, which included the throne of a former Benin king, were carefully unloaded from trucks. “There was silence. Long minutes of silence.”

Casali said the restitution marked a “day of victory” for President Talon, who had negotiated his return, and noted that the leader had described the artwork as “defining heritage.”

Hours earlier, FRANCE 24’s Casali and Julien Sauvaget spoke with local residents about the importance of restitution.

“There were young people who told us that before they had only seen images of these artifacts in their textbooks, and that they would soon be able to see these pieces with their own eyes. So they were delighted, ”Casali said. “And for the older generations they said it was a dream come true.”

Large-scale restitution

The return of artifacts taken from the Abomey palace, which also include three totemic statues, comes as calls surge in Africa for Western countries to return colonial loot.

In France, most are in the hands of the Quai Branly museum, which has begun a review of its collection to identify works that some say were acquired through violence or coercion.

French lawmakers last year approved a bill allowing Paris to return artifacts to both Benin and Senegal, another former French colony.

Talon had said he viewed Tuesday’s delivery as just the first step in a full-scale restitution.

In Benin, they will be exhibited at various sites, including an old Portuguese fort in Ouidah, while a museum in Abomey awaits completion.

Experts estimate that 85 to 90 percent of African cultural artifacts were removed from the continent.

Some were seized by colonial administrators, troops, or doctors and passed on to descendants who, in turn, donated them to museums in Europe and the United States.

But others were gifts to missionaries or acquired by African art collectors in the early 20th century or discovered by scientific expeditions.

An expert report commissioned by Macron counted some 90,000 African works in French museums, 70,000 of them on the Quai Branly alone.

Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have also received requests from African countries to return lost treasures.

Nigeria said last month that it had agreed with Germany to return hundreds of so-called Benin bronzes, plaques and metal sculptures from the 16th to 18th centuries that were stolen from the palace of the former kingdom of Benin in present-day Nigeria.

( Jowharwith AFP)