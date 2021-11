Jowharjournalist Bastien Renouil was in the Sudanese capital Khartoum when the army staged a coup on 25 October. The seizure of power came as a surprise to a few Sudanese. Many had suspected that the military had no intention of truly giving up power, having ruled the country for decades. Today, protesters in Sudan continue to demand a return to civilian rule, despite facing brutal repression by security forces. Jowhargives you an inside look at this peaceful protest movement.