An oil tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire was hit by a drone off the coast of Oman

An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire was hit by a drone carrying bombs off the coast of Oman, officers informed the Related Press on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions with Iran.

A protection official within the Center East stated that the assault on the oil tanker flying the flag of Liberia Pacific Zircon came about on Tuesday night off the coast of Oman. The officers spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t licensed to debate the assault publicly.

Pacific Zircon is operated by Singapore-based Jap Pacific Transport, an organization owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Jap Pacific Transport Firm stated in an announcement that the Pacific Zircon, which was carrying gasoline oil, was hit by a missile 150 miles (240 km) off the coast of Oman.

We’re involved with the ship and there aren’t any stories of accidents or contamination. “All crew members are protected and being held accountable,” the corporate stated. “There may be some minor harm to the hull however no spillage of cargo or ingress of water.”

An Israeli official, who spoke to the AP on situation of anonymity to debate undisclosed particulars of the assault, stated it appeared Iran carried out the assault with a Shahed-136 drone. Iran has offered Russia with these drones, which it makes use of to focus on infrastructure and civilian targets in Ukraine.

“It was an Iranian assault,” the official stated. “There’s a consensus on that in Israeli intelligence and protection circles.”

The Iranian authorities has not acknowledged the Pacific Zircon assault. Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Oil costs rose barely as information of the assault unfold, with Brent crude buying and selling above $94 a barrel.

And whereas nobody instantly claimed accountability for the assault, suspicion instantly fell on Iran. Tehran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow struggle within the broader Center East, with some drone assaults focusing on ships related to Israel touring across the area.

The US additionally blamed Iran for a collection of assaults off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in 2019. At the moment, Tehran had begun to escalate its nuclear program after the US unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear cope with world powers.

In 2021, a suspected Iranian drone strike hits the Israeli oil tanker on Mercer Avenue off Amman, killing two individuals on board.

It was not instantly clear the place the ship was on Wednesday. Satellite tv for pc monitoring information from late Tuesday offered by MarineTraffic.com put the ship deep within the Arabian Sea after it left the Omani port of Sohar.

For the reason that collapse of the Iran nuclear deal, nonproliferation consultants have been warning that the Islamic Republic now has sufficient enriched uranium to make at the least one nuclear weapon if it so selected, although Tehran insists its program is peaceable.

Iran has additionally been attacking its supposed enemies overseas amid nationwide protests for months now difficult its theocratic rule.

Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst in danger intelligence agency Verisk Maplecroft, stated the assault “did not come as a shock”.

Breaking: #BNNOman stories

The Liberian-flagged Pacific Zircon, owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer and operated by Singapore-based Jap Pacific Transport, additionally owned by Ofer, was hit by a drone within the Gulf of Oman. pic.twitter.com/esNKAGMZkg

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 16, 2022 “The specter of assaults on transport and power infrastructure within the broader area is rising primarily as a result of lack of progress in US-Iranian nuclear diplomacy and Washington’s choice to use extra sanctions stress on Iran,” he stated a yr in the past. 2019, Iran has persistently responded to new US sanctions with covert army motion within the area.

He added, “Not solely is there a rising threat of disruptive assaults in opposition to power infrastructure within the area, however there’s additionally a rising threat of a broader army confrontation with extra severe penalties for world power markets.”

The assault on the oil tanker comes simply days earlier than the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Whereas Doha maintains good relations with Tehran, with which it shares an enormous pure gasoline discipline, the Israelis will attend the match. The Iranian nationwide group will even face the Iranian nationwide group in first-round matches, two nations that accuse them of fomenting unrest in Iran.

(AP)