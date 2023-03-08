Andrei Medvedev, former mercenary of Wagner: I apologize to the Ukrainian individuals

France 24 spoke with Andrei Medvedev, who fled the Russian Wagner Group, about two months after fleeing to Norway. The 26-year-old former Russian mercenary illegally entered the nation on January 13 in an try to say asylum there. Talking from Oslo, Medvedev defined that he “witnessed many issues” throughout his struggle with the Wagner Group in Ukraine. Nonetheless, he mentioned he was unable to speak intimately about them and was protecting this data for Norwegian investigators. Medvedev additionally apologized to the Ukrainian individuals.

Medvedev, who fought with the Wagner paramilitary group in Ukraine between July and November 2022, fled to Norway after the escape. He advised France 24 that he did so due to the “strategies” and “orders” of Wagner’s commanding officers. In accordance with the previous mercenary, the boys have been despatched into battle as “cannon fodder”.

He mentioned he took the chance of fleeing regardless of figuring out that Wagner’s deserters suffered “very grievous penalties”, such because the execution of 1 with a sledgehammer, a horrific spectacle that Wagner filmed and made public.

The previous mercenary mentioned he had “seen many issues” in Ukraine, however admitted he couldn’t communicate in additional element about them. He denied that extraordinary Wagner fighters had dedicated atrocities in opposition to civilians, however mentioned the group’s leaders had issues to be ashamed of. He refused to offer any additional particulars about these crimes, saying that he had saved this data for Norwegian investigators.

When requested about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Medvedev mentioned he noticed him at a coaching middle, the place he was encouraging his males by saying that the town of Bakhmut in japanese Ukraine had already been attacked. occupied approx. The previous mercenary defined that he himself expressed his disapproval and was then locked in a container for a number of days. Medvedev known as Prigozhin “loopy”, saying that Wagner’s boss “believes he can do something he needs”. “As soon as the parade is over, I feel his males will kill him,” he predicted.

He added, nonetheless, that Prigozhin continues to obey Russian President Vladimir Putin, in any other case he would not be there, however Medvedev mentioned he was “stunned” by Prigozhin’s current public look, which included denouncing Wagner’s lack of logistical help and ammunition.

The previous mercenary apologized to the Ukrainian individuals for “being part of this”. However he insisted on the truth that the individuals of Russia, victims of the pro-war “propaganda”, shouldn’t be confused with the Russian leaders, who selected this battle.

The fugitive hopes to be granted asylum in Norway. He mentioned that if he was despatched again to Russia, he would have at the least “spoke the reality” and “was able to pay for it.”

Ukraine, 1 yr in © Studio graphique France Médias Monde