Anger escalates in the West Bank at the increasingly under fire Palestinian Authority

On June 24, 2021, Palestinian political activist Nizar Banat died after being severely beaten by Palestinian security forces. Banat has been a vocal critic of corruption in the Palestinian Authority. His killing had an immediate effect: Thousands took to the streets in the Palestinian territories to protest against the ruling Fatah movement and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas, 86, is sticking to his post, having called off the first elections in 16 years. Our reporters Gwendolyn Debono and Laurent van der Stockt went to meet with Palestinians who publicly denounce their leadership and feel abandoned.

In this documentary, Nizar Banat’s family members talk about the intimidation they say they experienced in their struggle to get justice for him. Militiamen tell us why they are now joining the extremist movements. Meanwhile, students in the Hebron area feel neglected amid increasing violence by Israeli settlers. Former Israeli security officials warn of the dangerous situation in the Palestinian territories.

Our reporters traveled across the West Bank, from Hebron to Nablus and from Ramallah to Balata, as more and more Palestinians express their lack of hope, and cousin Nizar Banat told us: “We are caught between occupiers, the Israeli occupier and the occupier is Mahmoud Abbas’s authority.”