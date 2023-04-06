Anger voiced by China after US House speaker meets with Taiwan leader

Following the high-level meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen and Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, China has vowed to protect its sovereignty.

According to Xinhua news agency, China’s foreign ministry condemned the meeting in California and referred to it as “acts of collusion”. The spokesperson also stated that China would take effective measures to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the “seriously erroneous acts” of cooperation between the US and Taiwan.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s hosting of Taiwan’s leader on US soil was perceived as an affront by China. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress issued a separate statement that McCarthy’s actions had contravened America’s commitment to China in regards to the Taiwan question.

China and Taiwan have conflicting views on the latter’s sovereignty, with the former claiming the democratic government of Taiwan as its own territory. Washington had transferred its diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taiwan in 1979.

The US meeting with Taiwan’s leader is seen as a departure from the pre-existing policy of not engaging formally with the island to avoid straining its relations with China.