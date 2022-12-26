Ankara summons the French envoy over “propaganda” after an assault on the Paris Kurds

On Monday, Turkey summoned the French ambassador over “anti-Turkish propaganda” that claimed French officers had accomplished little to cease the killing of three Kurds in Paris.

Friday’s capturing adopted days of protests by Kurdish teams and their supporters within the French capital.

Some demonstrators waved flags of the Kurdistan Staff’ Get together (PKK), which Turkey and its Western allies classify as a terrorist organisation.

Others carried banners with slogans accusing Turkey of being a murderous nation linked to the capturing.

A Turkish diplomatic supply mentioned that the French ambassador had been summoned to the Overseas Ministry for allegedly failing to cease the “black propaganda” promoted by the PKK.

01:16 Demonstrators stand behind flames throughout clashes that adopted an illustration by members of the Kurdish neighborhood, a day after a gunman opened hearth on a Kurdish cultural heart killing three folks, in Place de la Republique in Paris on December 24, 2022. © Julien De Supply Rosa advised AFP, “We now have expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by the PKK circles in opposition to our nation and since the French authorities and a few politicians are used as a device on this propaganda.”

The supply claimed that the false allegations of the PKK had been used “by French authorities officers and a few politicians” in opposition to Ankara.

“We count on France to behave correctly within the face of the aforementioned incident,” the supply mentioned.

Turkey’s relations with France have been tarnished by their opposing positions on the battle in Syria and a bunch of different regional disputes.

Protests erupted after a 69-year-old white French man opened hearth on a Kurdish cultural heart in Paris.

Protesters maintain portraits of the victims of the capturing on the Avenue d’Enghien in Paris on December 23, 2022, and the murders on the Avenue des Lafayettes in 2013, as they participate in a march honoring them and in solidarity with the Kurdish neighborhood in Paris right this moment. December 26, 2022 © Julian De Rosa, AFP The suspect admitted his “pathological” xenophobia.

The capturing of a Kurdish cultural heart and an adjoining hair salon on Friday sparked panic within the metropolis’s bustling tenth district, dwelling to many retailers, eating places and a big Kurdish inhabitants.

The violence has rekindled the trauma of three unsolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many blame on Turkey.

A number of hundred demonstrators demonstrated on Monday within the Tenth District, chanting in Kurdish, “Our martyrs don’t die,” and demanding “reality and justice.”

“We determined to return as quickly as we heard about Friday’s terrorist assault,” a younger lady advised AFP, refusing to disclose her identify for concern of reprisals.

“We’re afraid of the Turkish neighborhood and the intelligence.”

The Kurdistan Staff’ Get together (PKK) has waged a decades-old insurgency in opposition to the Turkish state that has claimed tens of 1000’s of lives.

