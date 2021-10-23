Anne Hidalgo, socialist candidate for the presidency, promotes a “ 100% cycling ” Paris

Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, who has pushed for a more bike-friendly central Paris for her run for the presidency, is holding a rally in the French city of Lille on Sunday. Hidalgo seeks to polish his environmental credentials before facing Green candidate Yannick Jadot in the April elections.

Anne Hidalgo, who runs Paris with the support of the Green Party, placed a push for more bicycle-friendly policies at the center of her platform that re-elected her by a wide margin in June last year.

She is now also the candidate of the Socialist Party in next year’s presidential elections, hoping to oust President Emmanuel Macron, but her campaign is off to a dismal start with single-digit audience ratings.

His policies have found wide support among the capital’s urban elites with short commutes, but are seen as much more difficult to sell in the rest of the country.

“Our goal is to make our city 100% cyclist,” David Belliard, deputy mayor in charge of urban transformation and a member of the Green Party, told AFP.

Some € 180 million of new spending is earmarked for infrastructure, including plans for the main bike routes in the city and surrounding suburbs, and additional measures to make key crossings and entry points into the interior of Paris safer for cyclists, Belliard said.

Some flash points will get dedicated bike and pedestrian paths completely separated from car traffic, he added.

The city has already spent 150 million euros on an initial cycling plan, calling this the start of a “revolution” for the capital.

An additional sense of urgency came with the Covid-19 pandemic that prompted a rapid extension of the city’s bike lane network, dubbed “crown tracks,” as commuters avoided public transportation for fear of infection.

As part of the new plan, those lanes, often hastily built to meet sudden demand, will be permanent and safe.

By 2026, the Parisian network of safe bike lanes will total 180 kilometers (112 miles). Bicyclists will be allowed to use one-way streets against oncoming car traffic on another 390 kilometers of streets.

Bike-friendly Paris?

The mayor’s bike-friendly policies have drawn ire from motorists, with decisions like converting stretches of urban highways along the Seine River to bicycles and pedestrians.

Paris now often ranks among the top leagues for the world’s most bike-friendly cities, ahead of any other megacity, though still far behind European cycling models Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The city also plans to help prevent bicycle theft, which Belliard said was “one of the obstacles to bicycle use.”

By 2026, he said, Paris would have 100,000 new dedicated bicycle parking spots, of which 40,000, especially near train and metro stations, would be guarded.

Paris will also further slow down internal car traffic, aiming to completely end car traffic through the city and cut car traffic in half in a designated area in the city center.

Schools in the capital will promote bicycle training to ensure that “all young Parisians know how to ride a bicycle when they leave primary school,” Belliard said.

Hidalgo, who will also face green candidate Yannick Jadot in the elections, is now looking to kick off his decadent presidential campaign with a rally in the city of Lille on Sunday.

( Jowharwith AFP)