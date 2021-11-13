Anti-coup demonstrations in Sudan turn deadly when soldiers open fire

Sudanese security forces killed at least three protesters during mass demonstrations on Saturday against last month’s military coup, doctors said.

The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after Senior General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan overthrew the government, detained civilian leaders and declared a state of emergency.

“A protester was killed in Omdurman by bullets from the coup military council,” said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

Two more died in different hospitals, one after being shot by a real bullet, the other from “asphyxia by tear gas,” the committee added in a later statement.

An AFP correspondent reported that he also heard the sound of gunfire at a protest in eastern Khartoum.

Tear gas was also fired at many protests in Khartoum and neighboring cities as security forces sought to disperse the demonstrations, witnesses and an AFP correspondent there said.

“No, no to the military government”, “The civil (government) is the people’s choice” and “Down with all the council,” protesters shouted in southern Khartoum.

Thousands of people demonstrated across the country, with protests in the cities of Atbara, Wad Madani, as well as in the central state of North Kordofan and in the city of Port Sudan and the state of Kassala, witnesses said.

In Khartoum, agricultural islet of Tuti to continue the resistance against the military coup

The military’s seizure of power on October 25 sparked widespread international condemnation, as did a deadly crackdown on street demonstrations by people demanding that the country’s democratic transition be restored.

Any hopes of the protesters that the army would back down were dashed on Thursday, when Burhan appointed himself as the head of a new ruling Sovereign Council that excludes the country’s main civil bloc, prompting further condemnation from the West.

Call for moderation

The protests occurred despite the strong presence of military, police and paramilitary forces in Khartoum, where bridges connecting the capital with neighboring cities were sealed, AFP correspondents reported.

Security forces also blocked roads in Khartoum leading to army headquarters, the site of a massive sit-in in 2019 that led to the ouster of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

The United Nations has called on security forces to refrain from violence, which has already killed at least 16 people since the coup, according to an independent doctors’ union.

“Once again, I call on the security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” said UN Special Representative for Sudan Volker Perthes.

Saturday’s demonstrations have been largely organized by informal groups known as “resistance committees,” which emerged during the 2019 anti-Bashir demonstrations.

The committees have called multiple protests since the coup and mobilized crowds via text messaging, as Sudan has largely remained under a rigorous internet shutdown with phone lines interrupted intermittently.

Protesters also blocked roads with bricks, as they have done in previous demonstrations.

But despite the efforts, “civilian opposition to the coup has been diffuse and fragmented,” said Jonas Horner, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

The coup has led to the adoption of punitive measures by the international community, disturbed by the distancing of a transition towards a full civilian regime.

( Jowharwith AFP)