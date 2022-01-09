Anti-coup protests in Sudan are deadly ahead of UN-backed talks

A Sudanese protester was killed on Sunday when security forces fired tear gas at thousands who gathered to keep up the pressure on the military, a day before the UN is due to launch talks aimed at ending weeks of crisis following a coup.

The takeover on October 25, led by Army Chief of Staff General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, tracked down a civil-military power-sharing transition established after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

It also sparked regular protests – sometimes by tens of thousands – of Sudanese seeking to return to the democratic transition in a country with a long history of coups.

The latest death toll brings to 62 deaths of protesters killed in anti-coup demonstrations, the Sudanese doctors’ central committee said in a statement.

They said the 26-year-old protester who was killed was “hit by a can of tear gas to the throat” fired by security forces.

He died a day before the UN is to hold a press conference launching a dialogue between “all important civilian and military stakeholders” to find a way forward “towards democracy and peace”, said UN Special Envoy Volker Perthes.

Earlier on Sunday, a teenager died of “live bullet” wounds to the neck sustained during protests on Thursday, according to doctors.

Pro-Democrat protesters on Sunday had once again marched on the presidential palace in central Khartoum and also gathered in northern Khartoum, witnesses said.

“No, no to military rule,” they chanted, waving the national flag.

Main streets around the capital were blocked off in an attempt to prevent people from converging there and at the army headquarters, which was the epicenter of mass demonstrations that forced Bashir out.

Protesters also gathered in Omdurman, Khartoum’s twin town on the other side of the Nile, and Wad Madani in the south, witnesses said.

“We will not accept less than a full civilian government,” said 27-year-old protester Ammar Hamed in Khartoum.

Authorities have repeatedly denied using heavy ammunition to confront protesters, insisting that large numbers of security forces were injured during demonstrations that have often “deviated from peace”.

The protests had calmed down when night fell.

Doctors condemn hospital raids

Doctors in white coats joined Sunday’s demonstrations to protest the storming of hospitals and other medical facilities by security forces during previous demonstrations.

The Central Committee of Sudan’s doctors, affiliated with the protest movement, said on Saturday that doctors would deliver a memorandum to UN officials listing “abuses” against such facilities.

Last week, Sudan’s civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, saying the country was at a “dangerous crossroads that threatens its survival.” He had not resumed his position until November 21, after being deposed along with his government in the coup.

Analysts said his departure left the military in full control and threatened a return to Bashir’s repression.

“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process,” Perthes said on Saturday when announcing the talks.

Last week, the United States, Britain, Norway and the EU had warned that Sudan could end up in conflict and demanded “an immediate, Sudanese-led and internationally facilitated dialogue”.

But the Forces for Freedom and Change, the civilian alliance that led the protests against Bashir and became an integral part of the transitional government, said they had not received “any details” about the UN initiative.

On Sunday, the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has also contributed to the protests against Bashir, said it completely “rejected” the UN-sponsored talks.

“The way to resolve the Sudanese crisis begins with the total overthrow of the Putist military council and the surrender of its members to bring to justice the murders committed against the defenseless (and) peaceful Sudanese people,” the SPA said in a statement.

Burhan has insisted that the military takeover “was not a coup” but only intended to “correct the course of the Sudanese transition”.

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday to discuss developments in Sudan.

(AFP)