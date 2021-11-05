Anti-government factions form a new alliance in Ethiopia

France 24 © France 24

We begin tonight’s program in Ethiopia, where a new anti-government alliance is formed. The rebels say they plan to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, through “negotiation or by force.” As the security situation worsens, the United States tells its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible. We also bring you the latest on the military takeover in Sudan, with the UN demanding an immediate return to civilian rule … and we follow Benin’s looted artifacts on their way home from France.