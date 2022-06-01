WORLD NEWS

Anti-Rwanda protests hit cities within the Democratic Republic of the Congo as tensions rise

In Tonight’s Version: Relations between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda proceed to be strained this week. However two Rwandan troopers have been launched in peace talks mediated by Angola. A whole lot of Sudanese protesters have demanded the dismissal of the pinnacle of the United Nations mission, who’s working to resolve a political disaster sparked by final yr’s navy coup, and Pritzker Prize winner Dipido Francis Kerry acquired a hero’s welcome on a flight again to Ouagadougou.

