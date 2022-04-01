Anti-war protester arrested in Russia for holding ‘Two Words’ poster

A video clip showing police detaining a woman during a protest in Moscow against the war in Ukraine on March 13 went viral earlier this month. The woman was holding a sign that read “Two Words” in Russian – a reference to an anti-war slogan. Cleverly, her mark of “war” doesn’t appear, as a new law prohibits the spread of what the government considers misinformation about the invasion they call a “special operation.”

A woman attended a protest on March 13 in Moscow against the war in Ukraine, holding a sign that read “Two Words” in Russian, a reference to the popular anti-war slogan in Russian “niet voyne,” which roughly translates as “No woman was arrested.” by at least seven officers who were in riot gear.

Activatica, the independent Russian media outlet that filmed the arrest, sent our team a second video, showing another woman who was arrested after reciting a pacifist poem, evidence that the police are cracking down on even indirect speech.

The photographer who caught the camera while filming Activatica, a war opponent, sent us a longer version of the video. In it, they met the woman shortly before her arrest. She hesitates to express herself in front of the camera.

A fine of 170 euros instead of 15 years in prison During the hearing on March 21, the two women were convicted of “violating established order by participating in a public event” and “disobeying the police”. Each woman was fined the equivalent of 170 euros.

However, if the women used the word war, they might have been inflicted with harsher punishments. Since the law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 4, people convicted of spreading “false information” about the Russian military can be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

In an effort to get around this censorship, many anti-war activists began putting up blank banners or banners marked with coded messages.

The independent Russian NGO OVD-Info says that more than 15,000 protesters have been arrested in Russia since the start of the war.

