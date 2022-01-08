Anti-wax protesters in France tell Macron, “we will piss you off”

Anti-vaccine protesters gathered in cities around France on Saturday, condemning President Emmanuel Macron’s intent to “piss” people who refuse to shoot covid-19 by tightening sidewalks for their civil liberties

Macron said this week that he wanted to annoy unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated that they would eventually be stabbed. Unvaccinated people were irresponsible and unworthy to be considered citizens, he added.

In Paris, protesters responded by adopting his slang wording and chanting “We piss you off”.

Others carried signs that said “No to the vaccine passport,” a reference to Macron’s legislative work to require proof of vaccination to enter places such as cafes, bars and museums.

TV images showed skirmishes between protesters and police in one place. Protesters also gathered through the streets of Marseille, Nantes and Le Mans, among others.

“(Macron’s comments) was the icing on the cake. We are not irresponsible,” said hospital administrator Virginie Houget, who has avoided mandatory vaccine orders for health care workers because she caught covid-19 late last year.

Protesters accuse Macron of trampling on their freedoms and treating citizens unequally. He says that freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.

France registered more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in a week on Friday. Hospital admissions, including COVID-19 patients in intensive care (ICU), are steadily increasing, putting healthcare under strain.

Some hospitals have reported that approximately 85% of intensive care patients are not vaccinated against covid-19. Data show that 90% of those over 12 years of age who are eligible for covid transmission are fully vaccinated.

People in France must already show either evidence of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and bars and use interregional trains. But with Omicron infections on the rise, the government wants to drop the test option.

Three months before the presidential election, Macron’s blunt language seemed calculated, which led to growing frustration with the unvaccinated.

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse said Macron drove a wedge through the country. Right-wing extremist candidate Eric Zemmour condemned what he called the president’s childish statements.

On the streets of the capital, protesters accused Macron of politicizing the pandemic ahead of the election.

“I want him to curse drug dealers and criminals, not an ordinary person,” said a 55-year-old protester who demanded anonymity because he runs a business.

(REUTERS)