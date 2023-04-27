WORLD NEWS

Appeal Filed by Prosecutor Overturning Rio-Paris Plane Crash Verdict Exonerating Air France and Airbus of Manslaughter Charges

By hanad

A French public prosecutor is challenging a court ruling that cleared Airbus and Air France of “involuntary manslaughter” in connection with a plane crash in 2009. Earlier this month, a French court acquitted the companies of the charge after a public trial relating to the disappearance of a plane en route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris during an Atlantic storm. The families of the victims had sought to hold the companies criminally liable for France’s worst-ever aviation disaster, with the trial considering whether Airbus had acted too slowly and whether Air France had provided sufficient training to its pilots. Both firms had denied the charges, which carry a maximum corporate fine of €225,000 ($246,000). Air France-KLM declined to comment on the appeal, while Airbus made no immediate statement.

