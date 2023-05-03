Appeal for Press Freedom in Mali and Burkina Faso Issued by African and International News Outlets

France 24 and its sister radio, RFI, have joined a group of 30 African and international news organizations in an open letter calling for press freedom in Mali and Burkina Faso. The letter, coinciding with World Press Freedom Day on May 3, urges the transitional governments in both countries to respect their international commitments to uphold freedom of expression, particularly the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The signatories, including Jeune Afrique, Mali’s Joliba TV News and Burkina Faso’s L’Observateur Paalga, express concern about increasing pressure and death threats against national and foreign journalists in both countries, with measures taken by the authorities in Burkina Faso liable to undermine the public’s fundamental right to be informed.