Apple to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan US iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, which was applauded by child protection groups, but raised concerns among some security researchers that the system could be abused, including by governments seeking to monitor their citizens.

The tool designed to detect known child sexual abuse images, called ‘neuralMatch’, scans images before uploading them to iCloud. If a match is found, the image will be reviewed by a human. If child pornography is confirmed, the user’s account will be disabled and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will be notified.

Separately, Apple plans to scan users’ encrypted messages for sexually explicit content as a safety measure for children, which also alarmed privacy advocates.

The detection system will only flag images that are already in the center’s database of known child pornography. Parents who take innocent pictures of a child in the bath probably have nothing to worry about. But researchers say the matching tool — which doesn’t “see” such images, just mathematical “fingerprints” that represent them — could be used for more nefarious purposes.

Matthew Green, a top cryptography researcher at Johns Hopkins University, warned that the system could be used to frame innocent people by sending them seemingly innocent images designed to trigger child pornography matches. That could fool Apple’s algorithm and warn law enforcement. “Researchers have been able to do this quite easily,” he said of the ability to deceive such systems.

Other abuses include government surveillance of dissidents or protesters. “What happens if the Chinese government says, ‘Here’s a list of files we want you to scan,'” Green asked. “Is Apple saying no? I hope they say no, but their technology doesn’t say no.”

Tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, Facebook and others, have been sharing digital fingerprints of known child sexual abuse images for years. Apple has used it to scan user files stored in its iCloud service, which is not as securely encrypted as the data on the device, for child pornography.

Apple has been under government pressure for years to allow more oversight of encrypted data. To come up with the new security measures, Apple had to strike a delicate balance between cracking down on child exploitation while maintaining its prominent commitment to protecting the privacy of its users.

But a dejected Electronic Frontier Foundation, the pioneer of online civil liberties, called Apple’s compromise on privacy protections “a shocking sea change for users who have relied on the company’s leadership in privacy and security.”

Meanwhile, the computer scientist who invented PhotoDNA, the technology used by law enforcement to identify child pornography online more than a decade ago, acknowledged the potential for abuse of Apple’s system, but said it far outweighed the need to sexually abuse children. fighting children.

“Is this possible? Sure. But is it something I’m concerned about? No,” said Hany Farid, a researcher at the University of California at Berkeley who argues that many other programs designed to protect devices from various threats, “have not seen this kind of mission”. For example, WhatsApp offers users end-to-end encryption to protect their privacy, but also uses a system to detect malware and warn users not to click on malicious links.

Apple was one of the first major companies to embrace end-to-end encryption, which encrypts messages so that only their senders and recipients can read them. However, law enforcement has long pressured the company to access that information to investigate crimes such as terrorism or child sexual exploitation.

Apple said the latest changes will roll out this year as part of operating software updates for iPhones, Macs and Apple Watches.

“Apple’s comprehensive protections for children are a game changer,” John Clark, the president and CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said in a statement. “With so many people using Apple products, these new safety measures have life-saving potential for children.”

Julia Cordua, Thorn’s CEO, said Apple’s technology strikes a balance between “children’s need for privacy and digital safety.” Thorn, a non-profit organization founded by Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher, uses technology to protect children from sexual abuse by identifying victims and working with technical platforms.

(AP)