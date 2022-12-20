Argentina celebrates its World Cup victory on the Obelisk of Buenos Aires

The Argentine Soccer Affiliation stated on Monday that the Argentine nationwide crew will have fun its World Cup victory on Tuesday on the Buenos Aires Obelisk, the monument that’s the conventional heart for sports activities celebrations.

“The world champion crew will go away at midday on Tuesday to the obelisk to have fun the world title with the followers,” the Argentine Soccer Affiliation stated on its official Twitter account.

The nationwide crew, which beat France on Sunday, will arrive within the nation within the early hours of Tuesday on a state airline flight and spend the night time on the federation’s coaching heart positioned close to the airport, based on native media experiences.

“Argentina, right here we come,” Claudio Tapia, president of the Asian Soccer Confederation, stated on his Twitter account.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 attract what many think about the most effective finals in World Cup historical past.

The Argentines, who’ve taken to the streets in each nook of the nation after profitable their third World Cup, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the crew to proceed the celebrations.

“I wish to be in Argentina to see how loopy it’s. I would like them to attend for me, I can not wait to go there and luxuriate in it,” captain Lionel Messi stated.

(Reuters)