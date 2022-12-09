Argentina save Latin America’s honor by defeating the Netherlands to achieve the World Cup semi-finals

Argentina goalkeeper Aime Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Bergwiss earlier than Lautaro Martinez scored the penalty to safe a 4-3 penalty shootout win over the Netherlands on Friday after the World Cup quarter-finals completed 2-2 after 120 minutes.

FIFA World Cup 2022 © FMM Graphics studio In a half hour of additional time unstable with degree scores, Enzo Fernandez rattled the put up within the dying seconds whereas Martínez and German Pezzella additionally struggled with efforts that had been both blocked or festered as Argentina pressed laborious for a winner.

The Netherlands had scarcely bothered Argentina in the course of the recreation earlier than substitute Wout Weghorst’s header ignited life after 10 minutes and flicked the ball previous goalkeeper Aimee Martinez in stoppage time to ship the sport into further time.

And Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, splendidly made Nahuel Molina within the opener within the first half, and a beautiful go via the Dutch protection, earlier than calmly hitting a penalty kick within the 73rd minute after Denzel Dumfries fouled Marcos Acuna.

Argentina subsequent meet Croatia, who beat Brazil on penalties earlier within the day for a spot within the remaining.

(Reuters)