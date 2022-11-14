Argentine President Alberto Fernandez: Trump’s sanctions on Venezuela ‘had been actually harsh’

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez spoke to France 24 after being a visitor speaker on the Paris Peace Discussion board, which befell from November 11 to 12 this yr, and took part in a roundtable dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron, Colombian President Gustavo Petro and members of the Venezuelan opposition.

When requested if he thought there was a brand new alternative for dialogue between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, Fernandez was optimistic.

He stated there have been “massive steps” towards new talks, noting that members of the opposition who beforehand rejected any negotiations with the Maduro regime are starting to emerge.

However Fernandez famous that Venezuela remains to be affected by mushy financial sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s sanctions “had been actually harsh,” he stated, including that Venezuela was finally left remoted and impoverished, inflicting hundreds of thousands to flee. The Biden administration, against this, takes a “extra affordable view,” Fernandez stated.