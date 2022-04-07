Armenia and Azerbaijan put together for peace talks after escalation of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh area

Armenia and Azerbaijan are getting ready for peace talks, officers within the two international locations mentioned Thursday, after final month’s escalation within the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh area over which they fought a 2020 struggle.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Wednesday in Brussels for uncommon talks mediated by European Council President Charles Michel.

The assembly adopted an escalation in Karabakh on March 25 that noticed Azerbaijan seize a strategic village within the area underneath the duty of Russian peacekeepers, killing three separatist troopers.

The Overseas Ministry in Yerevan mentioned in an announcement that the 2 leaders “ordered throughout the assembly the international ministers to start out preparatory work for peace talks between the 2 international locations.”

“An settlement was reached throughout the assembly… to type a bilateral fee on the problems of Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation, which shall be answerable for guaranteeing safety and stability alongside the border,” the ministry added.

The Azerbaijani Overseas Ministry additionally mentioned that work is underway to start out peace talks, including that future peace treaties shall be primarily based “on the essential ideas proposed by Azerbaijan earlier.”

The European Union mentioned Michel “referred to President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan’s said want to maneuver rapidly in direction of a peace settlement between their international locations.”

“To this finish, it was agreed to direct the international ministers to work on getting ready a future peace treaty that addresses all the mandatory points,” she mentioned in an announcement.

After the March incident, Moscow and Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of violating the cease-fire, a cost rejected by Baku, insisting that its forces are within the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Yerevan additionally referred to as on Baku to start out peace talks “at once”. Baku agreed, saying it had already made such a proposal a 12 months in the past.

Baku in mid-March offered its set of framework proposals for a peace settlement that features mutual recognition by each side of its territorial integrity, which implies that Yerevan should agree that Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Overseas Minister Ararat Mirzoyan sparked controversy at dwelling when he mentioned – commenting on the Azerbaijani proposal – that “the Nagorno-Karabakh battle shouldn’t be a territorial subject, however a query of rights” for the native folks of Armenian origin.

Karabakh, which has lengthy been disputed amongst Caucasus neighbors, was on the heart of an all-out struggle in 2020 that killed greater than 6,500 folks earlier than it ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire settlement.

The settlement noticed Armenia cede swathes of territory it had managed for many years in what was seen in Armenia as a nationwide humiliation, sparking weeks of mass anti-government protests.

On Tuesday, a number of thousand opposition supporters demonstrated in Yerevan to warn the federal government in opposition to concessions in Karabakh.

The separatist ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh seceded from Azerbaijan when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. The following conflicts claimed the lives of some 30,000 folks.