Army and paramilitary power struggle in Sudan leads to a mounting death toll.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, was the site of deadly battles between paramilitaries and the regular army, resulting in at least 56 deaths and nearly 600 wounded. The fighting between the two groups, including General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo’s paramilitary group, referred to as the Rapid Support Forces, and the regular army has been ongoing as these groups compete for power during negotiations over a transitional government after the 2021 military coup. Explosions and gunfire could still be heard in Khartoum, Omdurman, Bahri, and Port Sudan on Sunday. The Sudanese Doctors’ Union reports that fatalities have occurred at several locations, including Khartoum’s airport and the cities of Nyala, El Obeid, and El Fasher.

The RSF has claimed to have taken control of the presidential palace, state television station, army chief’s residence, and airports in several cities, including Khartoum, Merowe, El Fasher, and West Darfur. However, the army has disputed these claims. After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities,” African and Arab regional blocs, the EU, Iran, and France have also appealed for a ceasefire.

The Saudi and United Arab Emirates foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a joint call emphasising “the importance of stopping the military escalation.”

Former civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok called for a ceasefire, as did US Ambassador John Godfrey, who expressed his concern about the fighting. Despite pleas for a ceasefire, Hemedti stated that Burhan must “surrender,” referring to a power struggle between the two men.