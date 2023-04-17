Army bombs paramilitary bases in Sudan amidst ongoing violent power struggle

Sudan’s military forces have appeared to gain the upper hand in their power struggle with rival paramilitary forces.

Witnesses have reported that the army has been carrying out air strikes on paramilitary bases, leading to at least 59 civilian casualties and the deaths of three UN workers.

This outbreak of violence marks the first of its kind since the two forces joined together to oust Omar Hassan al-Bashir in 2019.

The disagreement between the two forces began over the integration of the paramilitary forces into the military as part of a transition to civilian rule.

Despite a three-hour pause in fighting, agreed upon by both parties, the violence has continued with artillery and warplanes being heard throughout the night.

Many countries and organizations, such as the United States, China, Russia, and the United Nations, are appealing for an end to the violence.

Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has offered to mediate, and regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development is planning to send delegates to Sudan to help reconcile groups in conflict.

Possible further delays in Sudan’s transition to democracy threaten to cause economic breakdown and derail efforts towards holding elections.