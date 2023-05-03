Artisans in Benin receive training to protect cultural heritage in preparation for artefact restitution.

The 26 royal treasure artefacts that France promised to return to Benin in 2021 will be returning to Abomey, the previous capital of the Danxomè kingdom, in approximately five years. Benin’s National Agency for the Development of Touristic Heritage is currently training 100 artisans on the restoration techniques for royal palaces in the region where the museum for the cultural artefacts will be established, to ensure that the treasures are displayed under the best conditions. reports.

Prior to the restitution of various masterpieces from French museums, the artisans at the Abomey vocational training centre began constructing this royal reception hall called an “adjalala” in the Fon language. The work commenced earlier this year, led by the French Compagnons du Devoir, specialists in ancestral trades. At this vocational training centre, the Beninese artisans are learning new methods.

“Before the training, we built our foundations without sketches,” said artisan John Adido. “But here, we respect specific dimensions. Everything is levelled and proportional. I find it very beautiful.”

“Our goal is not to teach how to build. They know all that. We’re here to bring rigour by teaching them the basics of mathematics, geometry, sketching, how to work with axes, to make sure that tomorrow they have skills needed for sustainable restorations,” added Dimitri Andriot, site manager of the French Compagnons du Devoir.

In a few months, the artisans will restore the site of the royal palaces. The Benin National Agency for the Development of Tourist Heritage, under the management of Expertise France, wants to promote this jewel of Benin’s cultural heritage.

“Our most valuable possession is our culture,” said Prince Ganse Agonglo, the president of the Ministers of the Royal Court. “This work will preserve our historical heritage, but also boost our economy. It brings pride to the kingdom.”

The restoration project and the construction of the museum is valued at nearly €45 million, with approximately 80% financed by the French Development Agency through loans and grants and the remainder covered by Benin.

