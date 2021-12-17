As deadlines are missed, the presidential elections in Libya are mired in uncertainty

With only one week to go before the official date scheduled for the presidential elections, Libya remains mired in uncertainty: the final list of candidates has not yet been published and the electoral calendar seems unsustainable.

The campaign for the presidential elections in Libya has not yet started, although 2.5 million voters are expected to go to the polls on December 24 and the publication of the official list of candidates, scheduled for at least 15 days before the elections. indefinitely on December 11 by the High National Electoral Commission (HNEC).

The Libyan elections were meant to be the culmination of a long UN-sponsored political process, after a decade of chaos that followed the fall of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011, and fratricidal fighting between two rival camps, in the west. and the east.

A few days before the original date of the elections, the new electoral law, approved in September, still does not have unanimous support in the country. The text of the new law was not approved by parliament, but was ratified directly by Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives and an ally of one of the main candidates, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who controls the east and part of southern Libya.

The dividing law was notably rejected by various political forces who accused it of being tailor-made for Haftar, allowing him to be a presidential candidate but also to return to his military post if he is not elected.

These factors contribute to a state of confusion in the country, suggesting that the electoral calendar will not be respected, which also provides for legislative elections in January (initially scheduled for December). Now a postponement is more than likely, although the Libyan government claimed as recently as last Sunday that it was “ready” to organize the elections.

“The government has not spared its funding or efforts to support the HNEC. We have the opportunity to make December 24 a historic day,” said Ramadan Abu Jnah, who has been acting head of government since the first Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah announced that he was running for president.

‘The climate is not rationally conducive to holding elections’

“It is obvious that these elections are now extremely compromised given the political, legal and security situation in Libya,” said Hafed al-Ghwell, a Libyan specialist and researcher at the Johns Hopkins University Foreign Policy Institute (FPI), speaking. with FRANCE. 24. “The current climate is not conducive to holding elections of this type and the main candidates do not seem willing to participate in a vote in a serious and fair manner.”

“The international community intends to treat this country as if it were a stable state,” al-Ghwell added. “But this is an illusion because there is no sense of state in Libya, there are no institutions, there are only rival camps and militias facing each other.”

For al-Ghwell, neither party is willing to acknowledge the election results. “You have on one side a quarterback who is the head of a state within a state, Haftar, who does not seem willing to accept any outcome other than his own victory,” he continued. “On the other hand, other groups have warned that they will not recognize Haftar if he wins.”

In addition to Haftar and Dbeibah, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former dictator Muammar Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for “crimes against humanity”, is also among dozens of presidential candidates. His candidacy was initially rejected for not complying with the electoral law, before finally being accepted.

Al-Ghwell believes that attempting to hold elections in December under current conditions could plunge Libya into violence again. The UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, threw in the towel a month before the presidential elections.

“The international community has been pushing for the elections to be held on schedule without regard to the reality on the ground,” al-Ghwell said. “I think that if the elections are finally held in this context, we should not expect it to bring stability. On the contrary, it runs the risk of further complicating the situation in the country.”

This article has been translated from the original in French.