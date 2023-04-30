As deadly conflict enters the third week, Sudan experiences a mass exodus

Ongoing violent clashes between Sudan’s army and the rival paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee Khartoum and the Darfur region to take refuge in neighbouring countries.

Despite the massive exodus, thousands of people are still trapped in the country. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirms that in the past two weeks, over 14,000 Sudanese and 2,000 nationals from other countries have escaped to Egypt.

Furthermore, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says that over 3,500 individuals looking for sanctuary have moved into Ethiopia.

Tens of thousands of people in the western Darfur region have fled to Chad, whilst others are attempting to get to South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Egypt or Ethiopia.

Saudi Arabia, France, and the United States have successfully managed to repatriate their citizens and diplomats back home in recent days.

However, millions of civilians living in Khartoum face an incalculable danger. They must decide whether to stay in their homes with limited electricity, water, and food, or risk their lives on the road dodging bombing raids and frequent armed attacks.

Humanitarian organisations are trying to provide emergency aid, but without external help, relief work may primarily become impossible in the future, considering that the rainy season may form large rivers making access nearly impossible for aid providers.