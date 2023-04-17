As interest in women’s football grows, England’s Lionesses gear up for World Cup.

The England women’s team, fresh from their Euro 2022 victory and winning the inaugural women’s final, are now setting their sights on the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Despite their 30-game unbeaten streak coming to an end in their last preparation game against Australia, Sarina Wiegman’s side is still one of the favorites following their famous Euro win. With some questions surrounding player fitness and retirements, there are expected to be several new faces including Chelsea right-back Niamh Charles, who hopes to be included in the 23-player squad.

Charles said, “I think we’re aware that it’s big for the women’s game and for inspiring young girls, we’re all proud to be a part of it.” The Lionesses’ victory in the Euros coincided with the 50th anniversary of England’s first official international game following a ban on women’s football in the country. Since their triumph, the Lionesses have sparked a surge of interest in women’s football, resulting in a 200% increase in average attendances in the Women’s Super League this season.

Baroness Sue Campbell, Head of Women’s Football at the English Football Association, stated, “We’ve really kept the fans coming, so we’ve seen a massive increase in fans watching our Women’s Super League games, our Championship games.” This surge of interest has seen more young girls getting involved in the sport. One football club in south London reported several new players signing up over the past year, inspired by the Lionesses’ success.

The Lionesses have not only inspired people but also brought about real change. A campaign led by the Lionesses after their Euro 2022 win, which led to the UK government announcing a project costing several billion pounds to help level up the game, will now allow girls equal access to football and other sports at school.