As international mediators strive to resolve conflicts in Sudan, fighting breaks out in Khartoum

The sound of fighting could be heard in south Khartoum on Sunday as representatives from Sudan’s conflicting parties gathered in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at ending a conflict that has lasted three weeks, causing hundreds of deaths and leading to an exodus of residents. International mediators have high hopes for the US-Saudi plan, the first serious attempt to end the fighting between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has resulted in the Sudanese capital turning into a war zone. The plan aims to bring an end to the humanitarian crisis and restore civilian rule after years of unrest. “Pre-negotiation” talks started on Saturday and were expected to continue in the coming days, with a goal of reaching an effective short-term ceasefire that would enable humanitarian assistance. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that Saudi Arabia would provide $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan. The battles that have taken place in recent weeks have killed hundreds and forced 100,000 refugees to flee to nearby countries.

Manahil Salah, a 28-year-old laboratory doctor who was on an evacuation flight from Port Sudan to the United Arab Emirates, shared that her family had to hide for three days in their home close to the army headquarters in the capital before traveling to the Red Sea Coast. Many people are trying to leave Port Sudan by boat for Saudi Arabia, paying for expensive commercial flights through the country’s only functioning airport, or using evacuation flights. While mediators are trying to negotiate a path to peace, both sides have made it clear that they are willing to discuss only a humanitarian truce, not a full-fledged end to the war. The US and Saudi Arabia pushed for productive discussion to reach an agreement for a permanent cessation of hostilities. The RSF leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), hoped that the talks would lead to secure passage for civilians, but he also vowed either to capture or kill army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The conflict started on April 15 after an internationally backed plan for a democratic transition failed. Burhan, a career army officer, heads the ruling council, while Hemedti, who made his name in the Darfur conflict, serves as his deputy. The extensive use of explosive ordnance throughout the fighting has endangered civilians, especially children who mistake munitions for toys, UN Mine Action Service warns. Western powers have lent their support to the transition to a civilian government in Sudan, a country that holds a strategic position between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the volatile Sahel region. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi leaders over the weekend.