As it happened: Malawi holds the uninspired Senegal to a goalless draw

Tipped as one of the favorites ahead of the tournament, the Teranga Lions failed to roar against a well-disciplined Malawi. Senegal almost had a monopoly on holdings but showed some creativity. Still, thanks to Zimbabwe’s win over Guinea, Senegal wins Group B.

It is remarkable that Senegal have ended up at the top of Group B. They scored only one goal – from a dubious penalty in the depths of overtime in their weak opening performance against Zimbabwe. But the latter’s 2-1 victory over Guinea means that no one else has performed better.

In the first minutes, it looked like Senegal finally burst to life in their last group game. But for the rest of the match, they dominated the ball possession – with careless passes and blunt attacks. Their talisman Sadio Mané did a good job of keeping the ball when he was almost surrounded by Malawi’s brave defense – but the Liverpool star did not excel at anything else during this match.

Of course, everything is up in the knockout rounds – but judging by their three uninspired group stage appearances, Senegal no longer seem to be such hot prospects.

Read FRANCE 24’s live blog to see how the events unfolded: