As it happened: Thousands of residents evacuated from the besieged city of Mariupol

More than 3,000 people fled the besieged Mariupol region in a convoy of buses and private cars. Dozens of buses carrying Mariupol residents who arrived Friday in Zaporizhia, about 200 kilometers to the northwest. Read our live blog below to see how the day’s events unfolded. All times are in Paris [GMT+2].

08:04 am: China denies working to “circulate” sanctions on Russia, and China said Saturday it is not doing anything to “circulate” sanctions against Russia, following warnings from EU officials that any attempt to aid Moscow’s war in Ukraine It may harm economic relations.

In the clearest indication yet of Beijing’s position on the issue, a State Department official told reporters: “We are not doing anything deliberately to get around the sanctions that the Americans and Europeans have imposed on Russia.”

But the statement, which was presented after virtual talks between top EU leaders and China on Friday, comes as Beijing sticks to its position of refusing to condemn the invasion of its ally Russia.

07:24 am: Pentagon allocates $300 million in “security assistance” to Ukraine invaded in late February.

The package includes laser-guided missile systems, drones, ammunition, night vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and armored vehicles.

“This decision underscores the steadfast commitment of the United States to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in support of its heroic efforts to repel the war chosen by Russia,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

07:04 a.m.: Red Cross prepares for new evacuation effort in Mariupol The city has faced weeks of heavy Russian bombing, with at least 5,000 people killed, according to local authorities, and an estimated 160,000 people facing shortages of food, water and electricity.

“We managed to rescue 6,266 people, including 3,071 people from Mariupol,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address early Saturday.

Announcing details of Friday’s evacuation efforts along humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshuk said 42 buses carrying Mariupol residents left from the city of Berdyansk, 70 kilometers (44 miles) southwest of Melitopol, while another 12 left Melitopol with The locals are on board.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross said its team that had gone to Mariupol to conduct evacuation efforts was forced to return on Friday after “arrangements and conditions made it impossible to move forward”. She said she would try again on Saturday.

Read more Analysis of the war in Ukraine © Studio graphique France Médias Monde

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press, Reuters)